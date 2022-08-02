Google Pixel 6a Receives A Minor Update: Last Android 12-Based Update? News oi-Vivek

Amidst all the issues related to the fingerprint sensor, Google has released a minor software update based on Android 12 OS to the Pixel 6a. Given the Android 13 release is just around the corner, this is likely to be the last Android 12-based software update for the Tensor chip-powered Google Pixel 6a smartphone.

The latest software patch for the Google Pixel 6a is around 50MB in size, hence, it is a minor bug-fixing patch. As per the changelog, the update will "fix" critical bugs and improve the performance and the stability of the Pixel 6a.

Does It Fix The Pixel 6a Fingerprint Fiasco?

Some people reported that the Google Pixel 6a can be unlocked with a non-registered fingerprint. As per the latest report, this update does not resolve this issue. Some users are also complaining that the latest software update for the Pixel 6a is taking more time to install than usual.

Should You Update Your Google Pixel 6a?

Although the latest software update does not fix the fingerprint sensor issue (limited to certain units), this is a stable software update from Google, and everyone with the Google Pixel 6a should install the update as soon as possible to make the device stable and secure.

Finally got an OTA update on the Pixel 6a, installing it but this has to be the longest installation time for a tiny update 51MB update, it's been over 25 mins still going on.



I hope this fixes the fingerprint scanner issue some are having, will update you guys once it's done. pic.twitter.com/IrGAARyk7c — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) August 2, 2022

Is Google Pixel 6a Worth The Money?

The Google Pixel 6a's three main pillars are the Tensor chip, camera capabilities, and the software experience. If you want an Android smartphone that will get timely software updates at least for the next three years, then the Google Pixel 6a is a great pick, just like the iPhone SE 2022 from Apple.

However, when compared to most Android smartphones of this price range, the Pixel 6a has a sub-par build quality, and it even has a 1080p 60Hz display. Given the Pixel 6a is the only officially launched Google-made smartphone in India, you don't have any other options.

