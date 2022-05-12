Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro Surprisingly Introduced At I/O 2022: Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Google has surprised everyone by introducing the Pixel 7 series smartphones at this year's I/O event. The brand has teased two devices in the series including the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company hasn't showcased displays of the upcoming phones, but it did reveal the back panels of them. Notably, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the next-gen Google Tensor chipset.

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro Coming To India?

Google will be releasing the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones later this fall - September - December timeline. Unfortunately, the brand hasn't yet revealed which markets they will be released in, apart from the United States. So, there's no word when and if the company will be launching the Pixel 7 series in India.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Coming With Improved Design

Last year, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones were released with a large horizontal camera bump at the rear. However, the Pixel 7 series offers an updated version of the design. This time, the phones have the camera bar made of aluminum, which is also present on the side rails of these devices. The renders shared by Google also suggest that the new Pixel 7 flagships will be ditching the two-tone color design on the back panel. Overall, the camera bar is now providing a more integrated look on the new Pixels.

As for the other features, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be utilizing the next-generation of the Tensor chipset from the company. While the Pixel 7 will be offering two rear camera lenses, the Pixel 7 Pro will be providing three. The left side of these phones will be devoid of any sensors. The right side will be housing the power button as well as the volume rocker. The fingerprint sensor of these handsets is expected to be placed under the display. No other details have been revealed about the new Pixel flagships by the brand.

Google Pixel 6a For India Also Introduced At I/O

In related news, Google has also introduced the Pixel 6a at this year's I/O, as expected. The phone will be arriving with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen, the Google Tensor SoC, 5G connectivity, the Titan M2 security chip, and the Android 12 version. Google has announced that the new Pixel 6a will also be available in India by the end of 2022. We will have more details regarding the pricing and availability in the near future.

