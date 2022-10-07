Google Pixel 7 Goes Out-of-Stock on Flipkart; When Can You Get Yours? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 7 series was just announced with premium features like the Tensor G2 chipset, advanced computational photography, and more. It looks like many Indians are interested in exploring the latest hardware as the new Google Pixel 7 has already gone out of stock on Flipkart.

If you open the Flipkart website, you can see that the Google Pixel 7 is listed as 'out of stock'. Flipkart also states the new Pixel smartphone will be 'coming soon'. That's not all. The Flipkart banner also reads "Thank you for a great response", indicating the strong response from buyers.

The Google Pixel 7 is presently priced at Rs. 59,999 while the premium Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999. The new Pixel series can be purchased at a discount on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 7 can be bought for Rs. 49,999 with HDFC Bank credit cards, which is offering a flat Rs. 6,000 discount.

You can exchange your older smartphone and bring down the price to just Rs. 49,999. This makes the Google Pixel 7 available for a sweet deal, hence the excitement and buzz around the new phone. In fact, the discounted price makes the new Pixel smartphone a better deal than the new iPhone 14, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Google Pixel 7 Features: New Upgrades to Check Out

The new Google Pixel 7 flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout. Under the hood, Google has included the upgraded Tensor G2 chipset with a 40 percent increased efficiency. This means all your routine apps and advanced processing of images are done faster and smoother.

At the rear, the Google Pixel 7 features a dual-camera setup with an advanced computational photography algorithm. This includes advanced and improved features like Real Tone, Super Res Zoom, Photo Unblur support, and much more. Google has also introduced Guided Frame to take selfies for those with low visibility and blindness.

Presently, it's unclear when the Google Pixel 7 will be available back in stock on Flipkart. If you're willing to shell out more, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is still available for pre-order with a few bank discounts and deals.

