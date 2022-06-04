Google Pixel 7 Pro’s Alleged Live Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch News oi-Akshay Kumar

Google Pixel 7 Pro is going to be fully officially unveiled alongside the Pixel 7 in September this year. Ahead of the launch, the display features of the upcoming Pixels were leaked on the interwebs recently. Now, a few live images of the Google Pixel 7 Pro have surfaced online, which seem to be a prototype of the device.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Live Images Reveal Front, Rear Of The Phone

The live images of the Google Pixel 7 Pro have revealed the front and rear of the device completely. The handset seems to have a curved display, just like its predecessor. The photos also indicate that one of the Pixel 7 Pro models will be offering 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of native storage. The handset will be coming with a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera.

At the rear, the Pixel 7 Pro is seen with a large horizontal camera module, which will be housing three lenses and an LED flash unit. The phone will be ditching the dual-tone design found on its predecessor. No other details regarding the Pixel 7 Pro have been revealed by the latest leak.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Features We Know So Far

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to offer a 6.7-inch display like the predecessor. However, the phone will be able to run natively in 1,080p mode. The device could also have mild improvements in terms of screen quality, brightness, power consumption, or any kind of combination of all these features. The smartphone is officially confirmed to be powered by the next-gen Tensor chipset from the search engine giant.

The new Pixel 7 duo will be running Android 13 out-of-the-box, which will offer incremental upgrades over Android 12. The handset is rumored to offer a 50MP primary shooter, which will be paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 12MP snapper. The fingerprint sensor of the device is expected to be placed under the screen.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Pricing, Availability, Color Variants

The Google Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel color variants. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 65,000 for the base variant. The phone will be available in the United States between September and December timeframe. As for Indian users, the brand will be launching the Pixel 6a by the end of 2022.

