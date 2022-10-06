Google Pixel 7 With Upgraded Internals Launched: Price, Specifications News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Google Pixel smartphones are considered to be one of the best camera phones in the market. Its rival, Apple, revealed its 2022 iPhone lineup last month and the onus was on Google to bring its challengers. At an event today, Google took the wraps off its camera-focused Google Pixel 7 smartphones. The Pixel 7 series of smartphones are successors to the Pixel 6 series of 2021 and bring incremental upgrades. Let's dive into it to check what's new.

Google Pixel 7: Features

Google seems to have taken the "Why fix it, when it's not broken?" approach with this year's Pixel 7 handsets. In terms of design, there's no major difference here, barring the frame and the camera island, which have got a new paint job. The Pixel 7 boasts light colors for the rear camera island as against the all-black camera island of the Pixel 6. The smartphone comes with a glass and metal body for a premium look and feel.

The Google Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 25 percent higher brightness compared to the Pixel 6. It gets a 90Hz display refresh rate for smoother UI scrolling and gaming. The Pixel 6 series of 2021 came with Google's newly developed Tensor chipset. The Pixel 7 gets an upgraded Google Tensor G2 chip based on a 4nm fabrication process. Google promises that the processor can deliver more performance while being more energy efficient compared to the previous iteration. Moreover, the Tensor processing unit is touted to run machine learning processes 35 percent faster.

Talking about its cameras, the Google Pixel 7 is equipped with the same primary sensor and ultrawide shooter as the Pro version. However, it misses out on the telephoto sensor. The dual camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, Laser AF, and PDAF. It is coupled with a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Selfies and video calls are handled by the upgraded 10.8MP sensor that sits in the punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

Pixel 7's rear cameras can shoot videos with 4K resolution at 60fps. It packs camera features such as Pixel Shift, Photo Unblur, Movie Motion Blur, high resolution 8x zoom, Real Tone, and the crowd-favorite, Magic Eraser. Some other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, IP68 water/dust resistance, a Titan M2 chip with multi-level security, USB Type-C 3.1 port, and stereo speakers.

The Pixel 7 is powered by a 4,355mAh battery, which is down from the 4,614mAh of its predecessor. Even with the smaller battery, Google claims it to deliver up to 72 hours of backup with the Extreme Battery Saver feature switched on. The vanilla Google Pixel 7 also boasts wired and wireless charging support. It gets 30W fast charging support and 20W wireless charging support. The Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 and is guaranteed to receive three major OS updates and five years of security updates.

Google Pixel 7: Price

The Google Pixel 7 is priced at $599 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant in the US. However, it gets a slightly higher price tag of ₹59,000 in India. Color options of the Pixel 7 include Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow. You can pre-order the smartphone now via Flipkart. Flipkart is also offering some exciting discounts on HDFC bank cards.

