Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones affected by SMS bug; unable to receive SMS messages

Google debuted as a smartphone manufacturer with the launch of Pixel and Pixel XL in 2016. Apart from having an impressive hardware, these are the first devices to get the new versions of Android OS.

So far, the phones hardly gave their users a chance to complain. However, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL users are now facing a problem. Apparently, the handsets are unable to receive SMS messages due to a bug. This particular issue has been annoying the users for quite a while now. According to the comments on the Pixel User Community forum state that Google has been informed of the problem.

Sadly though, Google is yet to make an official statement regarding this matter. Having said that, a manager from the Pixel User Community commented that "the team" do know about the problem, and is finding a fix for it.

The post further suggests, some Pixel and Pixel XL owners affected by the SMS issues were able to get rid of the bug by rebooting their device. Performing a factory reset is also said to solve the issue.

While we expect Google to roll out an update containing the fix for the issue, users can try rebooting. In any case, it will make no harm to the phones. If the issue doesn't get resolved event after that, factory reset is the last option to try.

It is unclear if the SMS bug has hit the Pixel devices in all the regions, or users from certain countries are facing this problem.

Source Via