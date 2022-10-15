Google Pixel Fold Might Pack 120Hz Inner Display: Enough To Take On Competition? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Google is speculated to launch a foldable smartphone next year and it will likely be called the Pixel Fold. As per leaks and rumors, the smartphone will feature a design similar to the Oppo Find N and draw power from a Tensor chipset. Now, a fresh report has shared the display specs of the Google Pixel Find.

A report by 91Mobiles citing developer Kuba Wojciechowski suggests that both the outer and inner screens of the upcoming foldable smartphone from Google will be Samsung-made displays. The larger inner of the Pixel Fold is said to feature a resolution of 1840 x 2208 pixels and measure 123 mm x 148 mm in dimension.

It is said to deliver a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits while the average brightness is said to be 800 nits. The report also states that there will be a high refresh rate on the internal display and it could go up to 120Hz. None of the other hardware specs of the Google Pixel Fold have been disclosed for now.

Rumored Google Pixel Fold Specs

While the fresh leak shares the key display specs, a recent leak tipped that the Google Pixel Fold, allegedly codenamed Felix, could feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. It is said that the camera department could comprise a 64MP IMX787 primary camera sensor, a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide secondary camera sensor, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto lens. The inner display is believed to feature an 8MP IMX355 sensor, whereas the cover display could have an S5K3J1 sensor for selfies.

It is believed that the upcoming foldable smartphone could draw power from a Tensor chipset. Given that the recent Pixel 7 flagships use a Tensor G2 SoC, the foldable device could either use the same chip or announce a third-gen Tensor chip slated for 2023.

How Will it Compete Against Rivals?

Rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold could arrive in 2023 but there is no official confirmation from Google. If the device is unveiled, then it will enter into competition with other foldable smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Oppo Find N, etc. While the design is expected to be on par with those of rivals and the camera capabilities are likely to be superior, the downside could be the hardware.

We have already seen that the Pixel 7 series phones using the Tensor G2 chip could drop in terms of performance when compared with rival phones that use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC or the Apple A15/A16 Bionic chipsets. Likewise, the Tensor-powered foldable phone could also miss out on some aspects in terms of competition. If Google considers this and improves the processor, then the device could compete fairly with rivals.

