Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Reveal Design, Camera Details; Can It Beat Samsung's Dominance?

Google recently announced the Pixel 7 series with much fanfare. Prior to the launch, the rumor mill was buzzing with a possible foldable phone from the Android maker. Now, a new leaked render reveals how the rumored Google Pixel Fold might look. But can the new Google Pixel Fold break Samsung's dominance in the foldable market?

The leak comes from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who's given us a first glimpse of the alleged foldable phone from Google. While the rumored Google Pixel Fold is inspired heavily by the Pixel 7 series, it still seems to stand out with its distinct design details.

Google Pixel Fold Renders Leaked

The leaked renders of the alleged Google Pixel Fold highlight the long and distinct visor that houses the camera sensors. This is also identical to the Pixel 7 lineup. It looks like Google might be making a standard design for Pixel smartphones.

The Google Pixel Fold renders highlight three sensors as part of the rear camera setup with an LED flash but their exact details are unknown. Up front, the outer display seems to include a punch-hole camera, and there might be another camera sensor on the unfolded, larger display.

Previous leaks suggest Google's foldable phone will feature a pair of 9.5MP sensors for the inner camera screen and the punch-hole camera. One can expect advanced camera features identical to the Pixel 7 series.

Besides, the Google Pixel Fold renders reveal noticeable borders on the main inner display. While the overall frame appears sleek, this foldable phone might be quite heavy - as the report claims. One can also spot dual speakers, volume rockers, and the power button with the fingerprint reader.

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Fold

The report also claims the upcoming Google Pixel Fold could cost $1,799 (around ₹1,45,656). As one can see, the upcoming Google Pixel Fold will be up against the Samsung Galaxy Fold lineup. Currently, most of the specs of the Google Pixel Fold are still under wraps.

But Google's foldable might be one of the biggest competitors to Samsung's dominance. The report states that this is one of Google's most secretive and heavily guarded devices. Since the leaks have started slipping through the cracks, we might see more of the foldable phone in the coming days.

