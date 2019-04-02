ENGLISH

    Google Pixel smartphones receives April Security Patch

    Google Pixel smartphone receives new April Security Patch update. All you need to know about the new update.

    Google is back with its monthly security patch as expected. The search giant is rolling out its latest security patch to all the Pixel phones. The patch update brings a fix to the screen flashing issue of Pixel 3 smartphones. It also brings improvements to Bluetooth connectivity for the OG, alongside it also improves the "voice-unlocking performance for Google Assistant."

    Google Pixel smartphones receives April Security Patch

     

    Both the factory images and OTAs are up for download. However, the OTAs (Over the air) updates are still not started rolling out. The built number is PQ2A.190405.003 which is similar for all the devices.

    The functional patches are included for affected Pixel devices to address functionality issues not related to the security of Pixel devices. The patches listed in the table below include associated references, the affected category, and the affected devices.

    Improves Voice-Unlocking performance for Google Assistant

    Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

    Adjust Wi-Fi connectivity during eSIM activation on certain carriers

    Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

    Improves Bluetooth connectivity on Pixel devices

    Pixel, Pixel XL

    Removes screen flash when ambient display wakes for some Pixel 3 devices

    Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

    The last change is one of the most awaited fix for most of the Pixel 3 owner who was facing flashing issues with their Pixel 3 smartphones. To check the update you need to head to the setting option where you can see 'System' at the bottom. Tap on it and scroll down where you will find 'System update' select the option and check for the new update.

     

    If your phone received the new update then download and install it which will take some time. In between your device will also reboot, once the installation process is completed you are all set to use the device.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
