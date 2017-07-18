This Google Pixel XL 2 fan-made concept is attractive

Recently, a render of the Google Pixel XL 2 that is likely to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year was leaked online. A popular YouTuber with the channel Concept Creator has created a new concept video of the Google Pixel XL 2 based on the leaked render.

The concept of the upcoming flagship shows that the device might combine both metal and glass in order to give a premium look. Also, it is believed to feature chamfered edges and curved corners. The device is also shown to feature a flat display with curved corners. It seems to be almost bezels at the side and has thin bezels at the top and bottom edges. Also, there seems to be no physical home button at the front.

The concept render of the Google Pixel XL 2 seems to have physical buttons on the side for the volume rocker and power controls. There seems to be a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top of this device.

The concept video shows that the smartphone might have a metal rear with the upper part of the same covered in glass. There appears to be a round-shaped rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The camera assembly consisting of a single sensor and LED flash along with two sensors for the laser and light autofocus are also seen.

This Google Pixel XL 2 concept shows the smartphone in different color variants such as red, blue, black and blue green. Once again, we remind you that this is not official and just a fan-made concept. So, we cannot except the Pixel 2 XL to arrive as shown in the concept video.