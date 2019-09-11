ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4 Likely To Launch On October 15: Everything You Should Know

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google Pixel 4 is likely to launch on October 15, claims a new report. The Pixel 4 news pops-up just after the launch event of the iPhone 11 series smartphones. With the new premium device, Google might be a direct competitor to Apple's latest smartphones line-up. Other than that, the Pixel 4 is rumored to come with a 90Hz display, 6GB RAM, and a dual rear camera setup.

    Google Pixel 4 Likely To Launch On October 15

     

    What We Know About The Pixel 4

    The Pixel 4 is supposed to house a 2,800 mAh battery backup, and a facial recognition feature. The handset might feature an Apple-like Face ID system along with Soli radar sensors for motion sensing. It would ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box. And, it is believed to arrive with no fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it could launch in white, black, coral, and teal color options.

    Google Pixel 4 XL

    Along with the Pixel 4, Google's top-end Pixel 4 XL smartphone is also making news around the corners, which might be introduced to the world on October 10. As per the reports, the device would pack a 6.23-inch display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,040 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 540ppi pixel density. At the core, it is expected to house the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage options.

    The smartphone might come with a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP, 16MP, and an unknown sensor. It is believed to get equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery capacity. The smartphone is expected to price from Rs. 84,990 for its 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage variant. Its color variants would be same as the Pixel 4.

    (Source)

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
