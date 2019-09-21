Google Pixel 4 Series Expected To Launch In Three Color Options News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL have already several appearances before their launch, thanks to several leaks and rumors. And, the recent leak reveals that the Pixel 4 series will arrive in three color options namely "Clearly White", "Just Black", and "Oh So Orange".

Google Pixel 4 Expected Price

As per the leak, the Google Pixel 4 will be available at €820 which converts to nearly Rs. 64,307 for the 64GB ROM option. In case the handset arrives with a 128GB storage option, the price would be €940 (roughly Rs. 73,719). While the Pixel 4 XL price with 128GB in-built storage could be €1126 (nearly Rs. 88,305).

Expected Specs Of The Pixel 4, 4 XL

Both Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are expected to come with a 5.7-inch and a 6.3-inch OLED display, respectively. These displays will be operated at 90Hz. These handsets might come with a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP primary shooter and a 16MP telephoto lens. They would get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM.

The two Pixel phones are likely to have stereo speakers, the Titan M security module, and Pixel Visual Core chip. They will ship with Android 10 OS with guaranteed three years of firmware support. As far as the battery is concerned, the Pixel 4 is supposed to pack a 2,800 mAh battery capacity. Whereas, the Pixel 4 XL would support a 3,700 mAh battery.

Other Expected Launches

Google is also likely to announce its 2nd generation of the Nest Mini smart speaker, a new Nest Wifi, and potentially a 2nd generation Pixelbook at the launch event of the Pixel 4 series. We can expect the Nest Mini smart speaker with a 3.5mm stereo jack. And, its price is expected to start from $49 (roughly Rs. 3,489). It must be noted that the Pixel 4 event will occur on October 15, in New York City.

