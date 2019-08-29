Google Plans To Move Pixel Production To Vietnam From China: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that the ongoing trade war between the US and China is not going to end soon. Now, Google is reportedly planning to move its production of Pixel smartphones from China to Vietnam, reports Nikkei Asia Review.

According to the report, the search giant has already started to convert an old Nokia factory in the northern Vietnam province of Bac Ninh for producing Pixel phones. Besides, Google is said to be looking at avoiding high labor cost and tariff resulting after the trade war between the US and China.

The company will move most of its American-bound hardware outside of China. This will include Pixel phones and its smart speaker Google Home, the report added. Furthermore, the company is planning to sell 8 to 10 million smartphones this year.

Meanwhile, Google is expected to launch a new smartphones in October this year. And it can be an upgraded versions of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3XL.

Google Nest Hub Smart Device Launched In India

Google has recently launched its Nest Hub smart device in India. The newly launched device comes with built-in Google Assistant, and it allows you to control smart appliances and apps by using voice on a single dashboard. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 and it is available across Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Tata Cliq. The newly launched device will allow you to access all the music streaming app.

You can also set alarms and turn off the lights through this device. With Hub, everyone can see and control devices from a single dashboard called Home View. It let users control more than 200 million connected devices from over 3,500 brands.

