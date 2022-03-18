Just In
Google Play Partner Program for Games Announced; Aims To Provide Powerful Tools To Developers
Google has been steadily releasing new features to make the Android experience even better. Google made a couple of noteworthy announcements recently, most of them related to gaming. One such announcement is the Google Play Partner Program for Games, which brings in new tools for developers to build high-quality Android games.
Google Introduces New Tools To Build Games
The new Google Play Partner Program for Games targets prominent game developers on Google Play. "We're excited to partner with developers on this program and continue their unique journey together," Google said in an updated blog post.
The program brings in a powerful and unique set of growth tools and services. This enables game developers to operate on a larger scale to release some powerful, high-end games. That's just one aspect of it. Google says the new builder tools for games will help developers with faster releases, access enhanced pre-launch tools, features to combat scaled abuse, and more.
"This partner program is designed with larger game developers in mind, and offers specific benefits for them including Faster releases, enhanced pre-launch tools like Pre-registration testing and store listing experiments for pre-registration, additional integrity protection tools to fight scaled abuse, and more," Google said.
Google Announces New Game Features For Android
Apart from the new initiative for game developers, Google has also made a couple of new announcements regarding gaming apps on Android. One such is the Play Store's 'Play as you download' feature. The new feature will soon be arriving on all Android 12 devices. As the name suggests, gamers can download new games while playing them for trial.
Additionally, Google will rollout Google Play Games for PC beta soon. The new feature for PC will rollout in a few regions, allowing users to play Android games on Windows PCs. Apart from this, Google also announced a few new features for Stadia gamers. Here, a new set of components and tools for Stadia partners will arrive shortly, along with Click-to-Play trials.
Presently, Google hasn't clearly announced specific details of the new Google Play Partner Program for Games. A lot of details are still under wrap and we expect to have them uncovered in the coming weeks. All in all, gaming apps on Google Play are going to be exciting.
