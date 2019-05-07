Google releases new Android security patch for older Pixel smartphones News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update brings along May 2019 Android security patch along with some other bug fixes.

Google is hosting its annual developer conference, I/O 2019 today in Mountain View, California. The company is expected to introduce the affordable Pixel 3a lineup along with Android Q, and Google Home among other products. Just ahead of its developer conference, the tech giant has dished out a new firmware update for the older Pixel smartphones.

Google has rolled out the latest Android security patch for Pixel smartphones. The latest firmware released brings the May 2019 Android security patch. The update brings along some other vulnerability fixes in the mix besides the security patch. It is currently unknown as to when the older Pixel smartphones will receive the April 2019 Android update.

The update is being pushed out as OTA and the Pixel users will get a notification when it is available on their devices. The firmware will be available on all of the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. Users can also try to update their devices manually. The update can be checked in the Settings menu under the System Update section. Also, you can click on these links, factory images, and OTA Files to flash the update files manually.

As for the Google I/O 2019 event, the Pixel 3a duo launch is what everyone is looking forward to. With the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL launch, Google will also get a chance to compete in the premium mid-range category. The biggest rival of the Pixel 3a series could the OnePlus 7 lineup. Also, OnePlus is only a week away from its launch. Looking at all the leaked specifications, it appears that OnePlus might have a slight upper hand. However, Pixel smartphones are known for capable hardware and performance. It would be interesting to see which of the latest entries grabs the attention of the masses. Stay tuned with us to get all the latest updates on Google I/O 2019 event.

