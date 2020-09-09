Google Rolling Out Android 11 With Enhanced Privacy And Permission Features

Devices Getting Android 11

The Android 11 is now available on Pixel devices, except for the first-gen models that are no longer supported. Some of the non-Pixel phones will be getting the beta version of the update. OnePlus OxygenOS 11 open beta based on Android 11 is available for the OnePlus 8 series. Xiaomi has also released a beta version for the Mi 10 series.

The same goes for flagship smartphones like the Realme X50 Pro, a few Oppo devices like the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno3 4G, and the Pro version. The Essential Phone is another device that would get the Android update in the first phase, however, that won't be the case henceforth since the support has been terminated. More smartphone brands are expected to announce the update in the following days.

Android 11 Features

The Android 11 update brings a couple of enhancements with features like One-Time Permission and Permission Auto-Reset. As the name suggests, One-Time Permission allows users to grant permission to apps only when requested to the camera, microphone, or location. When opened again, the app will again ask for permission.

Permission Auto-Reset is another feature to enhance the privacy of users. With this, apps that were previously granted permission - but haven't been used in a while - will have the permission reset automatically. So when the user fires the app, it will require permission to launch the app once again.

Additionally, Android 11 brings in features like chat bubbles for messaging apps, similar to Facebook Messenger. Users can also chat without needing to open the messaging app. Screen Recording is another inclusion with perks like screen touches and audio recordings. Google has also introduced Power Menu for connected smart devices with the Android 11 update. Users can press and hold the power button to launch the menu of the connected smart home device and control is - surpassing the need to open the dedicated app.

Android 11 Update: A Good Move

Google has been facing backlash for the lack of privacy and security on Android devices, and the new permissions feature comes as an answer to that. Irrespective of the stock Android update, everyone's phone will still run based on the custom skin, like ads on Xiaomi phones. Nevertheless, Android 11 brings in some good features to benefit users.