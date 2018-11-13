Google's new patent details a new kind of eye-tracking tech

Google has won a new patent that details a system that uses eye-tracking cameras and AI to determine the facial expressions through eye imagery. Basically, it works by analyzing what a person looks like when they're putting a certain expression. It then compares that data with the normal look of their eyes to create a unique profile of that particular facial expression.

Using this technique, it figures out what set of eyes belong to what expression, then output relevant data based on the said expression. The patent shows that the technology could be used in a head-mounted screen. However, it could be incorporated into other devices like smartphones and laptops, but the uses could be limited.

The new patent hints that the company wants users to be able to leverage the new technology in VR situations. It can possibly make a VR avatar imitate a user's facial expression, change in-app elements, or use it in games.

The new technology could also help improve machines' understanding of a face and the expressions, letting AI programs or robots to better mimic human expressions and mannerism. Well, this will only be possible if the company ever built any such device.

Until then we request our readers to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Previously the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published another patent filed by Google. The patent is aimed at reducing the space occupied by an electronic device's circuit board connections in traditional layouts.

The document filed under number 'US20180228039,' describes a smartphone that uses three circuit boards, with the third one doubling as a series of connectors and will also be able to run perpendicular to the phone's screen. The filing suggests that it will also generate space savings.

Google has lusted battery as one of the most obvious improvements. The extra space created inside the phone will make space for a bigger battery. It is likely that the company already has new components to fill up the extra space.