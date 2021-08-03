Google's Pixel 6 Series To Hit These 8 Markets; Is India On The List This Time? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google is all set to bring the new-generation Pixel smartphones for the masses in the form of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The company is expected to unveil both devices soon as it has started dropping teasers revealing key information of the Pixel 6 series hardware.

Until now, the availability details of the Pixel 6 series were limited. The latest leak reveals the markets where both Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are heading. Is India on this list this time? Or the company will be skipping the Pixel 6's launch like the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A 5G? Read on to know:

Why Google Has Been Skipping Select Pixel Launches In India?

Google like other major tech giants seems to have understood the primary success factor for the Indian market, i.e, performance-driven devices that are easy on pockets. The company's Pixel 4A was the last such offering which is still giving a tough time to the Chinese counterparts in the 4G mid-range segment.

The brand had skipped the Pixel 5's launch keeping it in line with the same strategy. The Pixel 4a 5G also didn't hit the stores in the Indian market. And since they are now likely discontinued and the Pixel 6's launch is pending, we are definitely not getting to use these handsets anyhow.

Google might likely follow the same strategy and stick to launching affordable Pixel smartphone variants in India. Speaking of which, the Pixel 6 series is also likely not heading to the Indian market. The reason is likely the same as mentioned above. Not just the top-end Pixel 6 Pro, but we will also not see the standard variant's debut in the country.

However, Google should consider India as a market for its premium offerings as well. While the majority of the audience is bent towards affordable devices, there is a considerate ratio for high-end smartphones. Google might have gained more consumers with its new technologies driving the Pixel 6 series.

So if not India, which all countries have Google selected for the Pixel 6 series launch? Check out the details below:

List Of Countries Where Google Pixel 6 Series Will Launch

Google is planning to launch its sixth-generation Pixel 6 smartphone lineup in as many as eight different countries. The company is yet to reveal the official launch date and pricing details.

However, the product listing on the company's official website of different regions has confirmed the markets such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and others will be receiving the Pixel 6 lineup. Other countries in this list include Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

More Countries To Be Added In The List In Future?

As of now, only the aforementioned suggested markets are likely to see the Pixel 6 series launch. We already have shared our opinion as to why the company might skip India once again with the upcoming launch. There is no specific development at the moment that confirms any other variant or the Pixel 6 series launch in the Indian market.

Until the company confirms, we would advise you to take this information as a grain of salt. Nevertheless, we will have to see if any other countries are being added to the Pixel 6 series launch in the coming days or the list would be limited to the one mentioned above.

