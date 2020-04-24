Google Stadia Witnesses Hike In User Base After Making Premium Access Free News oi-Karan Sharma

Google recently announced two months of free access to its premium cloud-based game streaming service - Stadia. Now, a new report surfaced on the web claims that the game streaming platform has witnessed a surge in users. The step was taken by the tech giant to encourage people to stay at home during the coronavirus breakout.

According to Sensor Tower report, Stadia mobile app which is required to use the service and to configure the Stadia controller has crossed 1 million installs globally. Reports also suggest that the mobile and console games have recorded a jump in sales because of the coronavirus lockdown scenario.

The United States has witnessed the highest video game sale in over a decade. Data from research firm NPD claims that the sale of gaming hardware, accessories, and software saw a hike of 35 percent last month in the United States which is $1.6 billion (approx. Rs. 12,200 crores).

"All video game categories, however, experienced double-digit sales increases in March, with hardware, software, and accessories & game cards increasing 63 percent, 34 percent, and 12 percent, respectively," reads NPD report.

The Google Stadia mobile app recorded the hike installation after the announcement made by the company for free Stadia Pro access. Google Stadia was launched back in November 2019. According to data quoted by Gadgets360, Google Stadia mobile app is reaching about 225,000 downloads globally across the App Store and Google Play Store.

Do note that the announcement for free Stadia Pro access was made for only 14 countries and India is not in that list.

In case you don't know, Google Stadia is an online game streaming platform which allows users to experience console-like quality gaming without even carrying the console. Users can take benefits of this game streaming platform directly from their smartphones.

However, do note that it requires a stable internet connection because the graphics and resolution of the games depend on the bandwidth speed.

