Subscribe to Gizbot
MENU

How-To

Google to roll out fix for random reboot in Pixel phones

Written By:

Few days back we heard about Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL random rebooting issue. One of the device owners had posted a screenshot visualized the random rebooting problem on the Pixel User Community. Further, the owner claimed that the issue persisted even after performing a factory reset.

Google to roll out fix for random reboot in Pixel phones

Well, there is some good news for the device owners. Google has now reportedly identified the issue of random rebooting of its flagship Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones and has assured that it will be issuing a fix in the coming weeks.

"Hey all, we've identified a fix, which will be rolling out in the coming weeks," wrote Orrin, a community manager in Google Product Forums' Pixel User Community, in a blog post while replying to a thread of messages about random reboots of the devices.

The update would be either bundled as part of a monthly security update (which sometimes include Pixel fixes) or a future Android software release.

Though Google's 2017 iteration of Pixel devices are a worthy attempt at being an iPhone-killer however, since the launch they have struggled with problems such as screen burn-in issue (in the early review lot of Pixel 2 XL), Bluetooth connection issues, the most-talked-about "blue tint" issue. Earlier in October, the tech giant had promised a fix to the screen burn-in issue as well.

"The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings," Android Central had quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

Source: IANS

Read More About google | google pixel 2 | smartphones | mobiles | news

Story first published: Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 16:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll

Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot