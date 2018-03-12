Mysterious Google "Ultra pixel" smartphone on tow to compete with iPhone X

Google is all set to unveil the next generation Pixel smartphones - Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. These smartphones are likely codenamed Walleye and Taimen.

Going by the previous reports, Google is working on another smartphone codenamed Muskie. But there were speculations that the Muskie has been canceled though there is no clarity regarding the same. Now, a video uploaded on YouTube (Via: AndroidPolice) tips that there exists a third Pixel smartphone likely dubbed Ultra pixel. This speculation comes just a few days before the unveiling of the new Pixel smartphones.

The video shows several images and videos from a leaked presentation from Google with a mysterious Ultra pixel phone. Notably, the name does not show 'Pixel' but 'pixel'. The video showing the Ultra pixel smartphone suggests that the device will arrive with an elongated display with slim bezels at the sides. The source suggests that the device in question will arrive with a dual rear camera setup.

From the video, it is believed that the Ultra pixel phone might feature a new type of fingerprint reader. The smartphone is claimed to arrive with an under-display fingerprint reader. In addition to these, another shot from the leaked slide shows the text, "The future of Android is Fluid." This suggests that the smartphone in the making might not feature any physical or on-screen buttons and could be controlled via gestures similar to the newly launched iPhone X. The smartphone is seen with a multitasking icon at the bottom of the screen, which could be meant for controlling the Ultra pixel using gestures.

From the video, it can be inferred that Google might launch the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Ultra pixel as well to rival the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X from Apple. However, there is no way to confirm the authenticity of the Google pixel smartphone's existence and there are possibilities of changes to happen in the last minute.

One thing that is speculated is that the Ultra pixel might not be launched at the October 4 event along with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The information tips at dual rear cameras on the new device while the other two are to arrive with single camera module at their rear. Also, the second generation Pixel phones will have dual front-facing speakers that will not be there on the Ultra pixel.