Google will soon launch a Rs 1200 "secure-key" with USB and Bluetooth functionality

Google is everywhere, from our smartphones to our computer. And now, Google is all set to launch a "secure-key" or a "smart-key" to protect your only identity from hacking. Google will be selling the Titan security key in the US for a price of $200 (Rs 13,000). This will be launched under the Advanced Protection Programme".

Rigorous testing

Google has been testing this secure-key from 2017. in fact, more than 85,000 Google employees have used this key from last one year and non of them reported any kind of misbehavior and is literally hack-proof.

What is Titan Secure Key?

Titan Secure Key is a tool, which can be used to login to your online accounts like Gmail and other Google services. The key offers both Bluetooth and USB and it enables auto-login using either the USB port or Bluetooth. This can be used on both smartphones and the computer. As smartphones do not have a USB port, this key connects to a smartphone using Bluetooth and the same key works as a physical USB key on a smartphone.

Google spokesperson said

We have had no reported or confirmed account takeovers since implementing security keys at Google. Users might be asked to authenticate using their security key for many different apps/reasons. It all depends on the sensitivity of the app and the risk of the user at that point in time.

How to use Titan Secure Key

This advanced security feature will enable double authentication on a PC, as a physical key requires before every login.

Google makes a USB Key and a key with Bluetooth support to connect it with a smartphone or a tablet.

A user has to have two keys at the time of registration, where the secondary key acts as a backup key.

The key which connects to your smartphone or a PC acts as the main key.

This will disable access of Google services data from other third-party services like Apple iOS mail client or the Microsoft Outlook.

There is an advanced account recovery process if both keys are lost, which makes it difficult for hackers to hack a Google account.

There is a dedicated Google page which has an in-depth information on how to set up the Google' Titan smart-key with complete insights.

Conclusion

As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Google Titan Security Keys in India. If you are planning to secure your account from hackers, then, Google Titan looks like a great option. However, make sure not to lose the key, as the recovery of the Google Advanced Protection is pretty difficult.