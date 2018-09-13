Google wins a new wireless charging tech patent

Google has won a new patent that suggests that the company is working on a software solution to enhance the wireless charging. Filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization, the new solution will provide instructions to users who are placing their wireless charging-enabled smartphone on a charging pad.

As the patent suggests, the solution is based on detected electromagnetic signals that show when a device is close to the charging pad. They will also determine the direction in which the device needs to move on the pad. After the information is analyzed, the device shows a UI which assists the user in placing the device perfectly. The new tech aims to offer more efficient and fast charging to the end user.

The patent depicts that the UI shows a ring at the center of the UI that represent the coils in the device. When a charging pad's coils are detected, an icon pops up to show where the alignment is and indicates the direction in which the device should be moved.

The UI also shows a progress bar at the top. Instead of showing how full the battery is, it shows what the charging efficiency is currently at. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for its users when the patent finally comes to life.

Previously, the company won a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The patent is intended to reduce the space occupied by an electronic device's circuit board connections in traditional layouts.

The document filed under number 'US20180228039,' describes what seems to be a smartphone using three circuit boards, with the third serving the additional purpose of acting as a series of connectors.

The third board will also be capable of running perpendicular to the device's display. The setup could use a lexible circuit but seems to cover just about any layout. According to the filing, these will also generate space savings. Google has listed battery as the most obvious improvements. The additional space created inside the device will allow for a bigger battery.

Google also indicates that the space would enable "other additional components," or bigger components. This could also mean that the company has new components planned that could fill up the vacant areas. It's still unclear whether the company plan to tuck in more radios, connectivity options, or a new tech.

This could refer to nearly anything from powerful specs to improved hardware-based security. It could also refer to camera sensors or internal hardware. That being said, there are also chances that the company might never use the patent.