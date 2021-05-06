Got Mi 11 Ultra Secondary Display Issues? Here's What Xiaomi Chief Says News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is a premium smartphone from the company's lot. The flagship smartphone debuted alongside the Mi 11 Pro earlier this year. The device features one of the best display panels which support a WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The primary display isn't the only one grabbing the attention. The Mi 11 Ultra is amongst those few devices that offer a secondary display at the back. But, not every user seems to be a fan of this design. Online discussions surrounding this have been going on for a while now and now Xiaomi's CEO has responded to the complaints and issues.

Mi 11 Ultra Secondary Display Issue: What's Are The Users Concerned About?

The Xiaomi Mi Ultra is the talk of the town due to its big camera module that integrates a secondary display. The users seem to be concerned with this design adding to the bulk factor. According to the Mi 11 Ultra users, the big camera module is what adds to the heft. Also, as of now, there is no direct option to turn off the secondary screen.

The company has used an OLED display that measures 1.5-inches. Its functionality is to show different set of notifications and other information. The secondary display can be used to control the music player besides showing animations, themes, customized clock, as well as health reminders.

It is worth mentioning that the Mi 11 Ultra offers full-view designs upfront. This means no notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera. This is where the second screen comes into play. It lets you see the selfies before clicking. Therefore, the massive camera module at the rear comprising a secondary screen becomes the integral design factor.

What Does Xiaomi's CEO Say?

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's Founder/CEO backed the design stating the camera module is designed to target professional photographers. Jun had also suggested one of the users consider buying the Mi 11 Pro if the design is a big concern.

The company's CEO also opined that the secondary display on Mi 11 Ultra isn't too big. Besides, this design approach has allowed for effective cost production. The lower production cost in turn helped the brand keep the pricing on the lower end of the spectrum. Jun also suggested that implementing this design has been a challenge that the company has successfully overcome.

Additionally, the company's CEO also assured the users that an update will soon be released for the secondary screen. The update will be adding the option to toggle off the secondary display. This is one of the missing features that the users have been complaining about and acknowledged by the brand.

