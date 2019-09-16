ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Government Launches CEIR To Help Track Lost Phones

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    The central Government of India has launched its new portal called Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), using which you can track your lost or stolen phones. The test to recover phones will commence in Maharashtra. And, the users who have lost their handsets can file complaints in the state itself, effective from September 13.

    Government Launches CEIR To Help Track Lost Phones

     

    How Lost Phones Can Be Tracked

    The users can track their lost devices using their 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. On losing a phone, you will have to file a complaint with the DoT via helpline number 14422. After that, the DoT will recognize your IMEI number and blacklist the device. The DoT will further ensure that even your cell phone operator will be able to blacklist your phone using the same IMEI number.

    The CEIR will also help in tracking down fake devices around the world. For this, the portal will access the GSMA's worldwide IMEI database and compare them with the lost devices. If any user happens to use your stolen device, the telecom operator will identify the new user and eventually alert police. According to a report, telecom operators like the BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea will help DoT track lost devices.

    It's imperative to note that the CEIR might or might not help in recovering your lost phones. But, the new portal will ensure your device to become worthless, in case not recovered. Due to which the thieves or other unknown users won't be able to use or sell them. The new portal will come with more updates, once it goes live.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: phone news
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue