Government Launches CEIR To Help Track Lost Phones
The central Government of India has launched its new portal called Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), using which you can track your lost or stolen phones. The test to recover phones will commence in Maharashtra. And, the users who have lost their handsets can file complaints in the state itself, effective from September 13.
How Lost Phones Can Be Tracked
The users can track their lost devices using their 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. On losing a phone, you will have to file a complaint with the DoT via helpline number 14422. After that, the DoT will recognize your IMEI number and blacklist the device. The DoT will further ensure that even your cell phone operator will be able to blacklist your phone using the same IMEI number.
The CEIR will also help in tracking down fake devices around the world. For this, the portal will access the GSMA's worldwide IMEI database and compare them with the lost devices. If any user happens to use your stolen device, the telecom operator will identify the new user and eventually alert police. According to a report, telecom operators like the BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea will help DoT track lost devices.
It's imperative to note that the CEIR might or might not help in recovering your lost phones. But, the new portal will ensure your device to become worthless, in case not recovered. Due to which the thieves or other unknown users won't be able to use or sell them. The new portal will come with more updates, once it goes live.
