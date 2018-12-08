Grab Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro, Nova 3i with attractive deals and discounts

Amazon India is conducting a sale in which it is offering deals and discount on Huawei smartphones and gadgets. Under the sale, Huawei is offering some selected smartphone with an attractive price cut for a limited period of time. Currently, the Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20 Pro is listed on e-commerce giant for Rs 20,990, Rs 16,999, and Rs 59,999 respectively. The Chinese smartphone maker is also offering bundled offers like an additional discount on the exchange, No Cost EMI options which you should consider before buying the smartphone.

Huawei Nova 3i was first made available for Rs 20,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the sale, the smartphone is available for sale at Rs 19,990. You can also opt for the No Cost EMI option to purchase the smartphone. Amazon is also offering an additional exchange value of Rs 1000 on your old phone.

The Huawei P20 Lite is listed on the Amazon at Rs 16,999, the smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 19,999. The e-commerce giant is offering same No Cost EMI along with an exchange value of Rs 1,000 on your old phones.

Huawei P20 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999, currently it is listed with a discount of Rs 59,999. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering Rs 3,000 extra off on the exchange. You can also opt for No Cost EMI options from several banks. The smartphone was launched in April this year and sports triple rear camera.

However, the Huawei Nova 3 doesn't receive a price cut, but you can opt for the No Cost EMI options for purchasing the smartphone. Amazon is also offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the exchange of old phones.