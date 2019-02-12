Grab Huawei Y9 2019 on Amazon with free boAt ROKERZ 255 Bluetooth earphones

Earlier in January this year, the Chinese tech giant Huawei had launched its affordable Y series in the Indian market. The latest Huawei Y9 2019 is a mid-range offering by the company with the key highlight being its Kirin 710 processor and a big 4,000mAh battery. The device comes as a successor of Huawei Y9 2018 and was launched as an Amazon exclusive product in the country. The device had been made available for purchase previously on January 15 and is available for purchase again on Amazon.

Huawei Y9 2019 price and offers:

The Huawei Y9 2019 is priced for Rs 15,990 in the Indian market and is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The company is offering free boAt ROCKERZ 255 Sports Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 2,990 as a gift. Notably, in order to avail the free boAt ROCKERZ 255 earphones users will need to purchase the device from Appario Retail.

Besides, there are some other offers in the mix as well. Users will be able to avail exchange offer benefits up to Rs 8,334 depending on the device they are exchanging. There will be no-cost EMI offers available starting at Rs 753. Additionally, the consumers making the purchase using Axis Bank debit or credit cards will get an instant discount of 5 percent for by going for the EMI option.

Huawei Y9 2010 specifications:

The Huawei Y9 2019 offers a big 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution. There is a notch on top of the display which houses the dual-front camera set up along with the sensors. For imaging, the device features a dual lens rear setup with a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. The dual- front camera comprises of a 13MP primary lens paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for selfies.

The internals includes an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset which is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU to render high-end graphics. The device comes with 64GB/128GB internal storage option which is expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone is powered by a big 4,000mAh battery.