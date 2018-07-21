Grab Oppo F3 Plus at Rs.13,610 on Flipkart; Here’s how to avail the offer

Are you looking to buy a new smartphone, but looking for a decent price. If yes then this will be a good news for you. Oppo F3 Plus is going cheap on Flipkart but with some conditions. Here is how you can avail of the massive discount on the smartphone.

Oppo F3 Plus: Price in India, Offers

E-commerce site Flipkart is selling the Oppo F3 Plus at Rs 30,200 and the gold edition of the handset is priced at Rs 31,990. Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the smartphone of Rs 13,610. The company is selling the gold edition with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 18,380. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 200 with Axis Bank Buzz credit card for their purchase.

The regular price of the 6GB RAM variant is 22,990 but Flipkart is selling the device with a flat discount of Rs 6000. So you will get the handset at Rs 16,990. But there is a catch, you can only buy the gold color variant as the black one is not available. You can also avail Rs 200 on the phone by using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Buyers can also exchange their old smartphone and get up to Rs 12,850 off, but this is not applicable to the 4GB variant.

Oppo F3 Plus: Features and Specifications

The Oppo F3 Plus comes with 6-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top to protect it. It is a JDI In-Cell display panel.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor clocked at 1.95GHz. It is paired with Adreno 510 graphics unit and has 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card slot. The device runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS topped with ColorOS 3.0.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor on the rear panel with dual PDAF. On the front, the handset houses an 8MP secondary camera at the front. The front camera comes with 120-degree wide-angle lens. Also, there is LED flash at the front.

This smartphone fueled by a 4000mAh non-removable battery. It also comes with VOOC quick charging support. The fingerprint sensor is embedded on the home button at the front.