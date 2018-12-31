Grab the Poco F1 at "lowest price ever" from Flipkart

Xiaomi's Poco F1 was one of those smartphones that had created a lot of hype in the year 2018. The mid-range smartphone from the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi was the first device mid-range to offer flagship specifications. The device has garnered quite an attention from the masses and offered a premium user experience at the mid-range price segment. Now, for the Poco Fans out there, Flipkart has some amazing news in store for them. The e-commerce giant has announced a deal on the purchase of a brand new Poco F1 smartphone. Flipkart has announced that it is offering the Poco F1 at "lowest price ever" on its platform.

The Poco F1 is being offered at an additional discount of Rs 2000 on its current pricing. The offer is valid for the users who chose the exchange offer on the smartphone. The users will need to exchange their old smartphones with a new Poco F1 smartphone to avail this offer on Flipkart. Besides, there is also buyback value offered to up to Rs 14,000 on the purchase of PocoF1 smartphone from Flipkart.

Other offers:

In addition to the above-mentioned offers, users who will be making the purchases using Axis Bank Buzz Credit card will be able to avail an additional discount of 5 percent on the purchase of the device. Also, there is no-cost EMI option available for the users who want to purchase the smartphone on an EMI. Apparently, the offer can be availed using the Flipkart Mobile app and not from the Desktop version of the app.

As for the pricing, the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be available for Rs 17,999 and the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be retailing for Rs 20,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the device which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available for Rs 25,999. The above-mentioned offers will lower the price of the Poco F1 aggressively and this would be the best time to grab one.

