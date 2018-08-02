ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Grab the Vivo NEX and V9 for Rs 1,947 with Vivo Freedom Carnival sale

Vivo offering Vivo NEX and V9 for Rs 1,947 with Vivo Freedom Carnival sale. Here is how you can grab the deal.

By:

Related Articles

    Vivo India announced its Freedom Carnival on August 2. This will be the Independence Day offers and it will start from August 7 and ends on August 9. The offer will be available exclusively on Vivo's e-commerce store, shop.vivo.com/in. During the offer the company is offering discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers on selected Vivo smartphones and accessories as well.

    Grab the Vivo NEX and V9 for Rs 1,947 with Vivo Freedom Carnival sale

    Vivo Freedom Carnival deals

    During the offer, you can also avail the Vivo NEX and V9 via flash sale for just Rs 1,947 and accessories like earphones and USB at Rs 72. The price tag of the smartphones is dedicated to the year 1947 when India got independence. The smartphone and accessories flash sale will start at 12 noon for all three days and will last till stocks last.

    Vivo is offering Rs 4,000 cashback on selected models on all credit and debit card transaction. It is also offering 12-month no-cost EMI scheme on all Vivo smartphones. The company is also proving free Bluetooth earphones of worth Rs 1,200 on the purchase of NEX, X21 and V9 smartphones.

    Vivo Freedom Carnival: Coupon deals

     

    • Rs. 50 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo earphones and USB cable
    • Rs. 200 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo Premium earphones
    • Rs. 2000 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo V7
    • Rs. 3000 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo V7+

     

    Grab the Vivo NEX at best price

    “Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories," said Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India.

    So be ready with your fast internet connection to grab the exciting deals. We recommend you to keep your details already registered with the website so that you can grab the Vivo NEX before the portal gets close

     

    Read More About: vivo vivo nex Vivo V9 smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue