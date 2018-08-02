Grab the Vivo NEX and V9 for Rs 1,947 with Vivo Freedom Carnival sale

Vivo Freedom Carnival deals

During the offer, you can also avail the Vivo NEX and V9 via flash sale for just Rs 1,947 and accessories like earphones and USB at Rs 72. The price tag of the smartphones is dedicated to the year 1947 when India got independence. The smartphone and accessories flash sale will start at 12 noon for all three days and will last till stocks last.

Vivo is offering Rs 4,000 cashback on selected models on all credit and debit card transaction. It is also offering 12-month no-cost EMI scheme on all Vivo smartphones. The company is also proving free Bluetooth earphones of worth Rs 1,200 on the purchase of NEX, X21 and V9 smartphones.

Vivo Freedom Carnival: Coupon deals

Rs. 50 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo earphones and USB cable

Rs. 200 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo Premium earphones

Rs. 2000 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo V7

Rs. 3000 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo V7+

Grab the Vivo NEX at best price

“Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories," said Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India.

So be ready with your fast internet connection to grab the exciting deals. We recommend you to keep your details already registered with the website so that you can grab the Vivo NEX before the portal gets close