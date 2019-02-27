Grab Xiaomi Redmi 6A at discounted price of Rs 6,499 from Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is receiving the price cut on Amazon.

Xiaomi is undeniably the most preferred brand when it comes to affordable smartphones. One of the primary reasons for the success of Xiaomi's entry-segment smartphone in the market is their pocket-friendly pricing and some feature-packed internals. One such popular affordable Xiaomi offering is the Redmi 6 smartphone lineup. Launched back in September 2018 in the Indian market, it remains the most popular budget smartphone offering. The Redmi 6 series comprises of the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A smartphone has again received a price cut in here in the country making it one interesting deal.

The smartphone was available with a price tag of Rs 7,999 on the e-commerce giant Amazon's platform. Now, the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,500 and is retailing for Rs 6,499. Notably, this is the Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which has received the price cut. If you are in the market for a feature-rich affordable smartphone then this is the right deal for you. You can visit Amazon India website to order a brand new Redmi 6A smartphone.

Besides, we recently came across the reports of Redmi 7 smartphone which seems to be under development. The suggested Redmi 7 has also cleared FCC certification revealing some of the key specifications which we can expect from the successor of Redmi 6. The listing suggested that the Redmi 7 will ship with Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 UI out-of-the-box. It is expected to be available in three different configurations and will pack a slightly upgraded processor as its predecessor.

As for the Redmi 6A, the smartphone features a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1440 pixel screen resolution. It runs on a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage option which is expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone uses a 3,00mAh battery for all the processing.