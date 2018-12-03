Hand-written Apple ad by Steve Jobs will be up for auction at $75

It might not be close to what Apple does with its latest product advertisements, but the Bonhams is going to auction an ad for Apple's first machine, the Apple-1.

Handwritten by the man himself - Steve Jobs, it shows a bare circuit board for the machine and a manual for $75, which Jobs refers as 'a real deal.' Also, the ad uses polaroids of bare circuit boards in contrast to the slick marketing images used now.

Jobs also highlights many features of the machine like the 'full crt terminal' (display). Back in the day, when a lot of computers were programmed using a bank of flashing LEDs on the front panel, incorporating a screen was a disruptive move.

The machine being is believed to be one of the second batch made. The first 50 boards were sold to the Byte Shop, and Jobs wanted to keep the momentum going for Apple by marketing bare Apple-1 printed circuit boards (PCBs).

'The present manuscript is essentially a specification sheet for the computer and was given to the consignor during a visit to Jobs' garage,' Bonhams said.

Steve Jobs refers to the computer as 'Apple Computer-1' and explains that uses either the 6800, 6501 or 6502 microprocessor, but that the 6501 or 6502 was 'recommended because we have basic.'

Jobs also added is his contact information at the bottom of the letter, giving his parent's address. Apple was founded in the garage attached to the house, and a lot of the original Apple-1s were assembled in that very place by Steve Jobs and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The Bonhams auction also includes a working Apple-1 computer gifted by Steve Jobs to the current owner (estimate: $250,000-350,000), alongside a working Apple Lisa, the machine that introduced the graphical user interface (GUI) and the mouse to a larger audience (estimate: $30,000-50,000).

Jobs and Wozniak themselves assembled 150 Apple-1 machines and sold them to friends and other buyers. Less than 50 original Apple-1s are said to have survived, with only eight known to be in working condition.

The machine came sans a keyboard or monitor, which means users had to buy their own before they put the computer to use. The machine came with now minuscule 8K memory. This kickstarted a technological revolution that brought affordable computers to a wider audience.

The Apple II was launched in April 1977 with a keyboard, audio output, a plastic case, and eight internal expansion slots. Only 30 to 50 of the machines still exist today.