ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Here are the best deals you should consider before buying Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here are the best cashback and offers which you should consider before buying Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

By:

Related Articles

    A couple of days back Samsung has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9 in India. The phone is already up for sale on the Samsung retail outlet and Samsung e-store, Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 67,900 while the 512GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 84,900.

    Here are the best deals for buying Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    Samsung has recently opened its largest mobile manufacturing plant in Nodia, and the Note 9 will be manufactured there only.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 offers

    Samsung is providing a cashback of Rs 6,000 to all the HDFC Bank credit and debit card users. This offer is applicable for all the e-commerce websites. The offer is valid on all the variants of Galaxy Note 9 till 31 August. Customer who is looking for EMI option can apply for the no-cost EMI options on credit cards and Bajaj FinServ.

    Buyer can also purchase the smartphone from Paytm Mall and Samsung registered retails outlets. Buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 6,000. Along with that, the company is also offering an extra Rs 6,000 exchange bonus over and above the exchange value of your old smartphone.

    Here are the best deals for buying Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    In case if you don't have a credit card, you can buy the smartphone on Airtel online store with a simple downpayment of Rs 7,900 and with monthly charges of Rs 2999. Buyers will also receive an additional 75Gb of free monthly data on selected Airtel Infinity 4G plans.

    You can also exchange your old smartphone for an additional discount on the Galaxy Note 9. You can exchange any smartphone with a normal exchange value, but if you have these following smartphones then Samsung will give you an additional Rs 6,000 exchange value over the existing value of your phone. Here is the list of phones

    Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
    Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
    Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

    Read More About: samsung galaxy note9 smartphone news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue