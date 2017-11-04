Here's an Apple iPhone X alternative from Ulefone that is coming soon

Thinking Apple iPhone X is too expensive? Well, you might have an alternative phone that could suffice your need of owning an iPhone X.

A number of small Chinese manufacturers have already come up iPhone clones, but one mainstream handset maker Ulefone is reportedly designing smartphone dubbed as Ulefone MIX 2 which adopt an all-screen design. Interestingly, the company has now confirmed that it is developing new all-screen phone and its design has been inspired by the iPhone X.

Amidst such development fresh renders of the Ulefone's new smartphone has now surfaced online. And we must say it looks pretty much like Apple's iPhone X. The new renders also once again confirm that this device on the surface will look exactly like the one from Apple.

Talking about the leaked renders, it shows the front panel and we can further see there is a dual front-facing camera setup on the top along with the earpiece and 'selfie softlight'. There is no home button and you can see the branding at the bottom.

But it seems the company is not only incorporating the design but Ulefone has also said that they will integrate the 3D face ID technology to replace the fingerprint sensor. Allegedly, a Chinese company known as Face++ might provide the necessary technology to the company.

Apart from this reports suggest that the smartphone will likely feature a dual camera setup on the back as well. Apart from the design the rest of the specifications of the smartphone is still a mystery.

Besides, speculations hint that Ulefone might position this as a premium and flagship device. If it does then the smartphone will most probably come with premium features and high-end specs. The company has recently unveiled its flagship device Ulefone T1 Premium Edition. This smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. So we could be seeing similar specs in the upcoming device. We will update you on the same once we get more information.

