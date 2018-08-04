Here's how Apple leaked details of its upcoming iPhone X

Apple is said to launch three new smartphones in 2018 and this news has already created a lot of buzz on the internet. It has been reported that Apple will introduce the iPhone X Plus and the budget iPhone. There already many leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming smartphones from Apple. Now the latest leak surfaced on the web which has disclosed more details about the upcoming flagship- iPhone X Plus.

According to the reports, Apple has accidentally leaked the details about the phone with the beta version of its yet-to-come software update iOS 12. Testers from ihelpBR have disclosed the details when they were fiddling with the iOS 12 beta 5 update. There test conveyed that the iPhone X Plus will come with a 6.5-inch screen. Apparently, the software update has already been developed for the upcoming bigger smartphone.

As per the testers, the codes of the iOS 12 bets 5 contains information about the 6.5-inch iPhone. This will be the highest screen resolution in the history of the iPhone.

The report suggests that the upcoming iPhone will boast of 2688 x 1242 pixels of resolution and the screen will support landscape mode for various core apps of the iPhone. The landscape mode has been till now featured only on the Plus models.

There are many reports which have claimed that the iPhone X Plus will pack a 6.5-inch OLED screen, and it'll be about as big as the iPhone 8 Plus out now. Earlier we have reported that the live images of the iPhone surfaced on the web. According to 9to5Mac reports, the leaked images look like the dummy units of the iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch display and LCD display model. The images are leaked by Ben Geskin on his Twitter handle.

The images also indicate that the iPhone X Plus will sport a stainless steel frame, where the 6.1-inch model will come with an aluminium frame to cut the making cost of the device. Both the smartphone in the images features a notch on the top.