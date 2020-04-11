Here’s How To Enable Gesture Navigation On MIUI 11 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi MIUI 11, the custom ROM based on Android 10 launched last year comes with a slew of features such as smart reply, dark mode, improved privacy controls, and more. However, it misses out on one of the notable features seen on Android 10. Well, the talk is about Gesture Navigation and the company assured that it will rollout the same for its users.

Now, Xiaomi has started rolling out the gesture controls feature to the MIUI 11. As per the blog post on the official Xiaomi forum, it is rolling out gesture navigation on the latest iteration of its custom ROM. Initially, it is a part of the beta programme in China. With the update, Xiaomi smartphones running MIUI 11 will get Android 10 gestures included with a navigation bar at the bottom.

MIUI 11 Gesture Controls Update

As per the official announcement, Xiaomi is rolling out the Android 10 navigation gestures for select beta users in China who belong to the MIUI China Beta room. It has been announced that the feature is under testing, which means that users might face some lagging issues during the testing phase. Furthermore, the Android 10 gesture controls will be rolled out to the MIUI Global ROM soon and users of Xiaomi smartphones in India can also expect the same with the global rollout.

How To Enable MIUI Gesture Navigation

To enable gesture navigation on MIUI, you should follow the steps mentioned below.

Firstly, head to the System Settings and choose Display

Now, you will see the 'Full-Screen Display' option. Tap on this option to enable gestures

Doing so, you will see the switch between apps, recent apps, and main screen gestures

The gesture controls provide more screen space as there is no need to have navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen. Also, users can swipe up from the navigation bar at the bottom to go to the home page. A right or left swipe from the edge of the screen will take you back, and an upward swipe will open recent apps. You can toggle between apps by swiping right or left on the navigation bar at the bottom.

