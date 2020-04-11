Just In
- 2 hrs ago COVID-19 Crisis: How Robots Might Help Win The Battle
-
- 5 hrs ago Week 16, 2020 Launch Roundup: Galaxy A51, HONOR Play 4T Pro, Galaxy A71, TCL 10 Pro And More
- 9 hrs ago BSNL Offering Four Months Free Services To Broadband Users
- 14 hrs ago Facebook Sues Thailand Based Indian Techie For Spreading Fake News On Coronavirus
Don't Miss
- News Over 300 railway coaches turn into 2,400 isolation wards
- Movies Ramayan Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani’s Ashes May Not Be Immersed Until Lockdown Lifts
- Sports Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran donates Rs 2.5 lakh for migrant labourers
- Automobiles Top Bike News Of The Week: Bajaj Domniar 400 BS6 Launch, Xpulse 200 BS6, TVS Radeon BS6 & More
- Lifestyle Coronavirus Lockdown: 6 Ways To Relieve Stress While Working From Home
- Finance LIC Policyholders Get 30 More Days To Pay March, April Premiums
- Education BRICS Math Competition 2020 Registration And Important Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April
Here’s How To Enable Gesture Navigation On MIUI 11
Xiaomi MIUI 11, the custom ROM based on Android 10 launched last year comes with a slew of features such as smart reply, dark mode, improved privacy controls, and more. However, it misses out on one of the notable features seen on Android 10. Well, the talk is about Gesture Navigation and the company assured that it will rollout the same for its users.
Now, Xiaomi has started rolling out the gesture controls feature to the MIUI 11. As per the blog post on the official Xiaomi forum, it is rolling out gesture navigation on the latest iteration of its custom ROM. Initially, it is a part of the beta programme in China. With the update, Xiaomi smartphones running MIUI 11 will get Android 10 gestures included with a navigation bar at the bottom.
MIUI 11 Gesture Controls Update
As per the official announcement, Xiaomi is rolling out the Android 10 navigation gestures for select beta users in China who belong to the MIUI China Beta room. It has been announced that the feature is under testing, which means that users might face some lagging issues during the testing phase. Furthermore, the Android 10 gesture controls will be rolled out to the MIUI Global ROM soon and users of Xiaomi smartphones in India can also expect the same with the global rollout.
How To Enable MIUI Gesture Navigation
To enable gesture navigation on MIUI, you should follow the steps mentioned below.
- Firstly, head to the System Settings and choose Display
- Now, you will see the 'Full-Screen Display' option. Tap on this option to enable gestures
- Doing so, you will see the switch between apps, recent apps, and main screen gestures
The gesture controls provide more screen space as there is no need to have navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen. Also, users can swipe up from the navigation bar at the bottom to go to the home page. A right or left swipe from the edge of the screen will take you back, and an upward swipe will open recent apps. You can toggle between apps by swiping right or left on the navigation bar at the bottom.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900