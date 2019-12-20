Here's How To Get Apple iPhone XR For Free This Christmas News oi-Karan Sharma

If you're planning to purchase a new Apple iPhone this Christmas then this is going to be good news for you. According to a report, starting today Verizon is offering free iPhone XR to all subscribers who are opting for an unlimited plan. Do note that the offer is valid till December 25.

According to Verizon page, the company is offering a discount of $600 and the iPhone XR is listed with a price tag of $599.

"Add the iPhone XR to cart with monthly payments or at full retail price, then activate this phone on a new smartphone line of service with Verizon Unlimited," reads the official page.

The company will credit $600 to the consumer's account within 24 months. On top of that, the company is also offering a $200 prepaid MasterCard within 8 weeks.

Apple iPhone XR Specifications

To recall, Apple launched the iPhone XR last year which comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 828x1792 pixels along with a notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by Hexa-core A12 Bionic chipset, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also sports a 3D-face mapping technology which is responsible for unlocking the smartphone.

The iPhone XR comes with a single rear camera setup with a 12MP sensor along with portrait mode and an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 7MP selfie shooter. Both the cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 60fps.

The smartphone is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Ion 2,942 mAh battery, with wireless charging support thanks to the glass back. The company claims that the phone is capable of delivering up to 11 hours of battery life.

As far as software are concerned, it runs on iOS 13 and the company promises 4 years of a software update to the smartphone.

