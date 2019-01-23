ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Here's how you can grab flagship OPPO R17 Pro at just Rs 70

The consumers who will be purchasing a new OPPO R17 Pro during this period will get a SuperVOOC car charger for free.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Chinese smartphone brand OPPO had announced its flagship OPPO R17 with VOOC Flash charge technology back in December 2018 in India. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 45,990 and ships in two color options including Emerald Green and Radiant Mist colors. The premium offering by OPPO was launched as a Flipkart exclusive product but is now available on other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and paytmmall.com.

    Here's how you can grab flagship OPPO R17 Pro at just Rs 70

     

    OPPO R17 Pro promotional offer:

    The OPPO R17 Pro will be available for an immediate down payment of Rs 70 during this Republic Day on Flipkart. The offer has already gone live yesterday and will be valid till January 31. Once you have made the immediate payment of Rs 70, you will need to pay the remaining amount of the device via six equal installments. The installments will be available via Bajaj Finance and the offer is also valid on the purchases made from offline retail stores.

    OPPO's promotional sale offer will be live on Flipkart and the company is marking the 70th Republic Day celebration in India with this offer. Besides, the consumers who will be purchasing a new OPPO R17 Pro during this period will get a SuperVOOC car charger for free. The charger will be delivered to the users after February 9, 2019.

    OPPO R17 Pro specifications:

    The OPPO R17 Pro flaunts a big 6.4-inch display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top for screen protection. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the smartphone which is clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM for multitasking with 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

    Read More About: oppo OPPO R17 Pro news smartphone
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue