Here's how you can grab flagship OPPO R17 Pro at just Rs 70

The Chinese smartphone brand OPPO had announced its flagship OPPO R17 with VOOC Flash charge technology back in December 2018 in India. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 45,990 and ships in two color options including Emerald Green and Radiant Mist colors. The premium offering by OPPO was launched as a Flipkart exclusive product but is now available on other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and paytmmall.com.

OPPO R17 Pro promotional offer:

The OPPO R17 Pro will be available for an immediate down payment of Rs 70 during this Republic Day on Flipkart. The offer has already gone live yesterday and will be valid till January 31. Once you have made the immediate payment of Rs 70, you will need to pay the remaining amount of the device via six equal installments. The installments will be available via Bajaj Finance and the offer is also valid on the purchases made from offline retail stores.

OPPO's promotional sale offer will be live on Flipkart and the company is marking the 70th Republic Day celebration in India with this offer. Besides, the consumers who will be purchasing a new OPPO R17 Pro during this period will get a SuperVOOC car charger for free. The charger will be delivered to the users after February 9, 2019.

OPPO R17 Pro specifications:

The OPPO R17 Pro flaunts a big 6.4-inch display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top for screen protection. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the smartphone which is clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM for multitasking with 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.