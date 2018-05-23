Here's why OnePlus 6 doesn't have the wireless charging support

OnePlus recently unveiled its flagship OnePlus 6 globally. The smartphone packs top-of-the-line specs and a good looking glass and metal design. But there are few things that the OnePlus 6 failed to offer. For instance the wireless charging. You might be wondering why the feature is missing from the flagship. Well, OnePlus has an explanation.

Speaking to Business Insider, a OnePlus representative said: "We don't really feel the need to add wireless charging. We're not going to add a feature just for the sake of it." The flagship was unveiled last week at an event in London. It is company's most expensive phone to date. With wireless charging taking off with flagships from Samsung, LG, Nokia, and Apple, it's time OnePlus also adds it to their devices.

This isn't the only feature where OnePlus disappointed its fans. The latest flagship also lacks NFC functionality. At the time, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said "very few people" were using the functionality. The explanation might disappoint those who were anticipating the device for a long time.

OnePlus has also embraced the controversial notch with it latest OnePlus 6 smartphone. Many OEMs have followed the trend ever since the advent of the iPhone X. Now OnePlus 6 co-founder Carl Pei has stated that the notch is here to stay.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

Pei also addressed the new phone's design, security issues, and the security breach that left users with fraudulent credit card charges. Carl Pei also discussed why OnePlus is yet to foray in the VR and AR like other manufacturers. Talking of the notch, Pei said that it's a logical trend, and noted that OnePlus 6 has the option to remove the notch virtually.

The software tweak allows the user to black out the space around the notch. While the notch might not be the most beautiful design out there, it sure gives the users more real estate without increasing the size of the display. Speaking of the overall design, Pei said that the focus was to create a device which is more than just unique and appealing.

Talking about OnePlus' interest in VR and AR, he said that the company has no plans as of now; the company's main focus has been on making good flagship devices at a lower cost.