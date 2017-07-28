HMD gets 500 Nokia design patents including Lumia Camera UI

While the announcement of the Nokia 8, Nokia 7 and Nokia 2 Android smartphones is eagerly awaited by the fans, there seems to be an interesting revelation regarding HMD Global.

A recent report by Nokiamob claims that around 500 design patents have been transferred to HMD Global from Microsoft Mobile. Remember that Microsoft Mobile is the company that made the Nokia and Microsoft branded Windows Phone based smartphones after the acquisition of the smartphone division of Nokia years ago.

Currently, HMD Global holds the exclusive license to use the Nokia brand name for smartphones and has already announced the launch of Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Also, on August 16, the company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone.

The report speculates that the high-end flagship smartphone - the Nokia 8 might feature something unexpected to roll out to the users. The numerous rumors and leaks show that the smartphone might feature a dual lens rear camera with the Carl Zeiss optics. In addition to this, the handset is believed to feature the Lumia Camera UI, which is touted to be one of the most intuitive camera interfaces in the industry.

The Lumia Camera UI was created by Nokia for its Windows Phone smartphones. The design patent for the interface is just one of the 500 design patents transferred by Microsoft Mobile to HMD Global. Notably, there are 200+ design patents with Microsoft Mobile and it remains unclear if these will be transferred to HMD or not.