HMD Global delays Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 8 smartphones due to some bugs

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer affiliated with Nokia had launched its flagship device Nokia 8 Sirocco back in April this year. The smartphone packs some top-of-the-line features such as a QHD display, dual-lens rear camera module and a Snapdragon 835 chipset among others.

The Nokia 8 is among one of the most well-received Nokia smartphones launched last year. The smartphone shipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and was slated to receive the latest Android 9 Pie update this November. However, some new reports suggest that the Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 8 smartphones have been delayed due to some issues which have not been resolved yet.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, took it to his official twitter handle to reveal that the Android 9 Pie update roll out for the Nokia 8 has been postponed. The update for the Nokia 8 has been delayed as the team over Nokia is currently working towards a fix for an unresolved issue which is affecting the rollout of Android Pie update for its flagship Nokia 8. Sarvikas further mentioned that the update has been postponed only by a 'couple of more days'. This hints that we can expect the update over the period of coming days.

To recall, the Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch IPS QHD display panel which offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added screen protection. Under the hood, the Nokia 8 draws its power from a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone is available in 4GB of RAM which is clubbed with 64GB of onboard storage. The native storage on the device is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.