HMD Global hosting event on February 24, might unveil Nokia 9 PureView

The key highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is the penta-lens rear camera setup.

    The Mobile World Congress 2019 is scheduled to begin from 24th February this month. We are expecting a lot of action to happen during the event and might see a number of smartphone releases as well. We all know that HMD Global is expected to bring the next flagship Nokia smartphone at the MWC. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the next Nokia smartphones will be released at the MWC 2019.

    Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, has teased the release of the upcoming Nokia smartphones via Twitter. As per the teaser, the company will be unveiling the next Nokia Android smartphones on February 24 in Barcelona. The event is scheduled to take place at 4:00PM local time (8.30PM IST) and the keynote is expected to be at least an hour long.

    Going by the leaks, the company is said to have planned a launch for its new product lineup for the event. One of the major launch expected during the event is the company's premium offering Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. The key highlight of the device is the penta-lens rear camera setup and it will pack some interesting set of internals. Besides, the company is also expected to launch the successor of its popular Nokia 6.1, i.e, the Nokia 8.1 smartphone and also a Nokia N9 with KaiOS UI onboard.

    In terms of specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView will sport a penta-lens camera setup with Zeiss optics. Under the hood, there will be an older flagship chipset Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While the Nokia 9 PureView will have a standard 18:9 display panel, the Nokia 8.1 Plus is said to sport a display with punch hole design.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
