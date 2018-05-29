HMD Global launched Nokia 5.1, 3.1, and 2.1 globally: price, specs, and availability

Nokia has finally pulled the curtains from its most anticipated smartphones. The company has unveiled a trio of new smartphones today. All the three phones are meant to upgrade its entry-level and mid-range offering. Two of the phones are Android One phones and the third one comes with the Android Oreo Go.

The company has announced that the Android One smartphones will receive the software updater for two years and security patch for three years. The company has launched it's three budget-friendly phones -the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1.

Nokia 2.1 specification

The Nokia 2.1 is the one among the lot which runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). The smartphone comes with price tag of just €99/$115 (approx Rs 7,600). The Nokia 2.1 sports a 5.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 along with a resolution of 720 pixels. The USP of the smartphone is its front-facing stereo speakers.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 425, it still represents a tangible 50% improvement in speed. Just to recall the 2017 model had Cortex-A7 cores, and this one is upgraded to A53. The processor is clubbed with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via the microSD slot.

As per its promotional hashtag, The Nokia 2.1 still comes with a large battery 4,000 mAh. The company claims that it will give 2-day battery life. On the camera part, the phone comes with an 8MP camera with autofocus on the back plus a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone will be available globally in July. It will available in following colors Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Gray/Silver color schemes.

Nokia 3.1 specification

Nokia 3 was one of the most successful phones in HMD's initial lineup? It seems HMD has not left it like that, this time it comes with some notable improvements. The smartphone comes with a taller screen with 5.2-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720 pixels along with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Design wise the Nokia 3.1 features an anodized metal chassis along with a polycarbonate back. It is an Ultra compact design in its price range. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek 6750 chipset clubbed with Cortex-A53 cores. It will be available in two variants 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM 32GB storage.

The rear camera on the back has been bumped up to 13 MP while the front camera is again an 8 MP shooter with 84.6° lens.

The Nokia 3.1 will be available in the early June at €139/$159 (approx Rs 10,500). The phone will be available in Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron colors.

Nokia 5.1 specification

The Nokia 5.1 turns out to be a huge upgrade over its predecessor. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch FullHD+ display with 1,080 x 2,160 pixels along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass for protection.

Design wise the phone gives a premium feel and it is made up of 6000-series anodized aluminium. The fingerprint reader has migrated to the rear panel of the flagship device.

On the camera part, the Nokia 5.1 has a new 16 MP camera sensors on the rear panel. It also features Phase detection AF and a dual-tone flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8 MP sensor and an 84.6° lens.

The phone is backed by a 2,970 mAh battery, along with a 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio and the expected Wi-Fi and Bluetooth goodies.

The phone will arrive in the global market in two variants - 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB storage or 3 GB with 32 GB (approx. Rs 14,400). It will be available globally from July starting at €189/$219. Color options are Coper, Tempered Blue and Black.