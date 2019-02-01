HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 high-end variant in India: Price, offers and specs

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone brand taking care of Nokia smartphones has released a new variant of recently launched Nokia 8.1 smartphone in the Indian market. Nokia 8.1 is a premium smartphone by the company which was launched back in December 2018 here in the country. The new variant released comes with a higher RAM and internal storage capacity as compared to the standard variant.

The latest Nokia 8.1 variant comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a storage space of 128GB. The device carries a price tag of Rs 29,999 and can be purchased online via Amazon.in or Nokia online web store. You can also grab the smartphone from various offline retail stores in the market. It comes in two dual-tone color variants with one being a Blue and Siver color and the second being Iron and Steel color variant.

Nokia 8.1 6GB/128GB variant launch offers:

There are a bunch of offers which you can avail on the purchase of this new device. If you buy the latest Nokia 8.1 variant via HDFC Bank debit or credit cards you can avail cashback or EMI offers. Notably, this offer can be availed on the offline retail stores at Pinelab terminals. The cahsback offered will be of 10 percent which will be valid from 6 Feb- 17 Feb; following this, the cashback will be lowered to 5 percent and will be valid until 28th February.

Besides, the company is also offering 1TB of 4G data courtesy Airtel for the prepaid users using plans starting Rs 199. For the postpaid users, there is 120GB data paired with a free three-month subscription of Netflix and a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime. This offer is valid for the plans starting from Rs 499. That's not it, there is also a gift card worth Rs 3,000 for the buyers making a purchase from Nokia's web store. From 6th February to 17th February users will get a discount of Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500 discount from 18th to 28 February.

Nokia 8.1 specifications:

The Nokia 8.1 globally known as Nokia X7 packs a 6.18 IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2246 pixel screen resolution. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It runs on Snapdragon 710 chipset which is clubbed with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 400GB via micoSD card. There is a 3,500mAh battery backing up the unit.