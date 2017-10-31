HMD Global is launching a new Nokia smartphone in India: Watch the live stream now

HMD Global has scheduled a launch event in India today and it is expected to unveil its latest Nokia smartphone. From the reports that we have been hearing it was speculated to be Nokia 7 but it looks like the company could launch Nokia 2 as well.

The event is starting at 12:00 PM and you can catch it live by logging in to Facebook and going to the Nokia Mobile page.

The Nokia 2 is expected to be HMD Global's entry-level smartphone. While it has been subjected to numerous leaks Nokia 2 is expected to feature an HD display, Snapdragon 212 SoC, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has also been said that it could sport an 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera. It will most likely run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and be backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Nokia 7 has already been launched and we already have the specifications. However, the Indian pricing and availability details are yet to be announced. The Nokia 7 is HMD Global's first Nokia smartphone to feature a glass body in the series

As for the specifications, Nokia 7 comes with a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card.

Interestingly, Nokia 7 comes with a 'Bothie' camera feature which allows users to stream from both the front and rear camera simultaneously. As for the cameras themselves, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. Up front, the handset sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field-of-view.

The Nokia 7 is backed by a 3000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and the device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a confirmed upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port and features a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The Nokia 7 is available in two color options which are Gloss Black and Matt White.