HMD Global Might Launch Affordable 5G Smartphones In India: Report

HMD Global is reportedly planning to bring affordable devices 5G in the country. Notably, the company is planning to bring few smartphones this year as it wants to make India a hub for global exports. Besides, the company plans to bring customized smartphones to the Indian market Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, shared the company plans for this year.

HMD Global Affordable 5G Smartphones: Details.

"We are looking at India as an important market and the first thing that we are going to do is look at products which are customized for the Indian market. Second is 5G, which is an important space that we have decided to play in, and we are looking at how we can launch more affordable 5G devices this year," Kochhar was quoted by Financial Express Online.

However, Kochhar said that they have no plans to set up their manufacturing plant in the country. He reveals that they are closely working with their partners, especially with Qualcomm and Google.

"As a part of our overall company strategy, we work closely with our partners. We have different partners, including Google, Qualcomm, Nokia, and others in the ecosystem and we work closely with our partners to see how we can offer the best products to our fans. So, the answer is no," Kochhar further added.

Nokia Upcoming 5G Smartphones

Apart from 5G smartphones, Nokia is all set to launch a new device in the country. The Nokia 1.4 smartphone is likely to have 1GB of RAM and 16GB of in-house storage. The smartphone will have a dual-rear camera setup at the back. Additionally, it will have an 8MP and 2MP camera at the back, while on the front it will have a 5MP camera. Furthermore, the Nokia 1.4 smartphone will have a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

