HMD Global might launch Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 at MWC 2019

The MWC 2019 is approaching and we are coming across a number of smartphone releases which are expected to take place during the event. Most of the smartphone manufacturers are eying the MWC 2019 to unveil their upcoming smartphones including Nokia which is expected to release two of its highly anticipated smartphones. We all know that Nokia is working towards its next flagship the Nokia 9 PureView and a mid-range Nokia 6.2 smartphone. Now, some latest reports suggest that both of these smartphones will be unveiled by the company during the MWC 2019.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, has teased a grand Nokia MWC 2019 launch event along with throwback video of MWC 2018 with a hashtag #coolnewstuff. This teaser hints that the company will be introducing its next big offerings during the Mobile World Congress 2019 event which will take place from 25th to 28th February this year at Barcelona.

If we look at the Nokia launches during the MWC 2018, then the Finnish smartphone manufacturer had launched its premium Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus along with the mid-range Nokia 6.1 Plus and the feature phone Nokia 8110 4G. Considering that the market is currently flooded with the leaks and rumors surrounding the flagship Nokia 9 PureView and the mid-range Nokia 6.2 smartphones we can expect these smartphones to be released during the event. Though, the official release date of both the smartphones is yet to be confirmed officially by the company.

As for the rumored specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView, the device will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be coupled with 8GB of RAM for multitasking. The device will offer an onboard storage space of 128GB and will run on Android 9 Pie OS. Backing it up will be a 4,150mAh battery unit.