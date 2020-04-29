HMD Global Releases Android 10 Firmware Update For Nokia 6.2 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Following the Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2, HMD Global has released the latest Android 10 OS update to the Nokia 6.2. The update has been released for a bunch of markets including India. The Android 10 update rollout for the Nokia 6.2 has been confirmed by the company's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.

Also, a list of countries receiving the update has been shared on the company's community forums. The update is rolling out in a phased manner and as per the community forums, some of the regions will be receiving this update.

While 50 percent of the remaining regions will be getting this update on May 1, the mass rollout will be completed on 3rd May. A notification for the update should be available, but, you can also check it manually by visiting the Software Update tab in the Settings menu.

The latest update for the Nokia 6.2 brings along a new UI and adds the key Android 10 elements. With this update, the device gets the dark mode support which the major highlight of the new Android OS. Besides, the update will also improve gesture-based navigation controls, system stability, and also privacy.

Earlier this month, HMD Global released this same update for the Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 budget smartphones. The update added features such as smart reply and Focus to both the handsets. These two features can also be expected on the Nokia 6.2 going forward.

To recap, the Nokia 6.2 arrived as a mid-range smartphone last year packed with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. The device comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via microSD card.

The device packs a 6.3-inch LCD display that has 1080 x 2280 pixels FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display features a waterdrop notch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The U-shaped notch packs an 8MP selfie camera, while at the rear there is a triple-lens camera module with a 16MP primary sensor. The main lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP bokeh lens. The device is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery backed by 10W charging.

Best Mobiles in India