HMD Global Rolls Out Android 10 Update For Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 has now started receiving the Android 10 update in India. The affordable handset made its debut back in May 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo. Previously, HMD Global promised the Nokia 3.1 users would receive the update in the second quarter of 2020.

Apart from India, the update is rolling out in the countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. To get the new update Nokia 3.1 users need to go to Settings > Software Update. Now, users will get some new features in the Android 10 update.

In the latest Android 10, users will get features like Dark Mode, Smart Reply, Navigation controls, and more. Besides, the latest update brings control over privacy and security. You can now set a time limit on your apps and it also brings the Sound Amplifier feature.

The company has also claimed that 10 percent of the above-mentioned markets will receive the latest update by today. The 50 percent of users will get it by October 10 and all users will receive the update by October 12.

To recall, the Nokia 3.1 features a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The handset is available in the country at Rs. 8,499 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. It sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD panel along with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek 6750 processor.

The handset is very light in weight at 138.3 grams. Other features of the phone include storage expansion of up to 128GB, a 2,990 mAh battery. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer. However, it doesn't offer a fingerprint sensor.

