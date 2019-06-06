Nokia 9 PureView And Nokia 6.2 Expected To Launch Today In India – Price, Specs, Key Feature & More News oi-Karan Sharma

HMD Global has scheduled an event in India to unveil its upcoming smartphone. However, the company has still maintained the suspense about the phone which is going to launch today. The event will kick start from 11:30 AM IST in New Delhi. Ahead of the launch event, the company has also teased some images of the smartphone on its Twitter handle.

Nokia sent out the media invites for today's event but however, it doesn't disclose the model. According to the rumors, the company might launch its Nokia 9 PureView which was launched in China back in April this year. The smartphone was announced at MWC 2019 but is yet to reach the Indian shores. So there is a possibility that the company might launch this device today at the event. Meanwhile, Nokia is also conducting a global event in Italy today, which also seems to announce the same smartphone.

But Nokia 9 PureView is now the only one on the list. Earlier it has been widely rumored that the Finnish company will launch the rebranded Nokia 6.2 of X71 in India. But the latest teaser showcased a water drop notch on the phone which clearly contradict the theory of Nokia 6.2 because it comes with a hole-punch camera display.

Nokia 9 PureView Expected Price In India

HMD Global is highly expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView along with the unnamed smartphone in India and also in Global Market. The smartphone was launch with a price tag of $699 so we can expect it to launch in India for approx Rs 48,700. Let's see at what exact price the company is going to launch the device today.

Nokia 9 PureView Specification

Just to recall, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch Quad HD+ POLED display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixel. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM ma and 128GB of storage variant.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a Penta-lens rear camera setup with the combination of three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors with Zeiss optics with an LED flash. Up front, the smartphone offers a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Apart from all this, the smartphone is said to come with a 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support. The smartphone also arrives with an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.