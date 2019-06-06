ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 9 PureView And Nokia 6.2 Expected To Launch Today In India – Price, Specs, Key Feature & More

    By
    |

    HMD Global has scheduled an event in India to unveil its upcoming smartphone. However, the company has still maintained the suspense about the phone which is going to launch today. The event will kick start from 11:30 AM IST in New Delhi. Ahead of the launch event, the company has also teased some images of the smartphone on its Twitter handle. 

    Nokia 9 PureView And Nokia 6.2 Expected To Launch Today In India

     

    Nokia sent out the media invites for today's event but however, it doesn't disclose the model. According to the rumors, the company might launch its Nokia 9 PureView which was launched in China back in April this year. The smartphone was announced at MWC 2019 but is yet to reach the Indian shores.  So there is a possibility that the company might launch this device today at the event. Meanwhile, Nokia is also conducting a global event in Italy today, which also seems to announce the same smartphone. 

    But Nokia 9 PureView is now the only one on the list. Earlier it has been widely rumored that the Finnish company will launch the rebranded Nokia 6.2 of X71 in India. But the latest teaser showcased a water drop notch on the phone which clearly contradict the theory of Nokia 6.2 because it comes with a hole-punch camera display. 

    Nokia 9 PureView And Nokia 6.2 Expected To Launch Today In India

    Nokia 9 PureView Expected Price In India 

    HMD Global is highly expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView along with the unnamed smartphone in India and also in Global Market. The smartphone was launch with a price tag of $699 so we can expect it to launch in India for approx Rs 48,700. Let's see at what exact price the company is going to launch the device today. 

     

    Nokia 9 PureView Specification 

    Just to recall, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch Quad HD+ POLED display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixel. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM ma and 128GB of storage variant. 

    Nokia 9 PureView And Nokia 6.2 Expected To Launch Today In India

    On the optical front, the smartphone offers a Penta-lens rear camera setup with the combination of three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors with Zeiss optics with an LED flash. Up front, the smartphone offers a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. 

    Apart from all this, the smartphone is said to come with a 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support. The smartphone also arrives with an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie. 

    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue